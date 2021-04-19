Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.98. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:SAH opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last 90 days. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 63.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

