South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stake Raised by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.67% of South Jersey Industries worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.58. 4,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.