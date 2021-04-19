SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,236. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $740.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.