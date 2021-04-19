SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Cap of $57,274.36

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $57,274.36 and approximately $117.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00011059 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,792,463 coins and its circulating supply is 9,700,862 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

