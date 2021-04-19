SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,858,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of SpartanNash worth $49,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SpartanNash by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in SpartanNash by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

SPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

