SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $131.55 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.25.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

