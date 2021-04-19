SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Lifted by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $121.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.