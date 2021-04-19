Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Raised to GBX 3,640 at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

Get Spectris alerts:

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,371 ($44.04) on Thursday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,244.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,921.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.46%.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,102.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.