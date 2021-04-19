Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 807,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.56% of Spire worth $51,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spire by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $77.26 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

