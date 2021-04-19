Spire (NYSE:SR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.30.

NYSE:SR opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

