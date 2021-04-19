Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.