Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLXT. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Calyxt by 788.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Calyxt by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calyxt by 523.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLXT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

CLXT stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $207.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.36. Calyxt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

