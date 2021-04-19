Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 197,483 Shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,483 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.28% of Genesis Healthcare worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Genesis Healthcare stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $70.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64. Genesis Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

