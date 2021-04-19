Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USCR. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

