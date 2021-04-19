Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,101 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

In other news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,893.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $947,905.20. Insiders have sold 1,225,122 shares of company stock worth $4,140,510 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $2.98 on Monday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.