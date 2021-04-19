Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $241,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $7,332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Herc by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 59,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Herc by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock opened at $97.56 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

