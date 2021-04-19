Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 285 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,906,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,297.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,630 shares of company stock valued at $17,479,255 in the last three months.

Several analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

BATS:JAMF opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.