Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 506,031 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506,031 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

