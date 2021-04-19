STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 280.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $29,441,588.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 987,485 shares of company stock worth $105,987,239. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $118.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

