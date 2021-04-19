Stakinglab Market Cap Hits $1,847.45 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,847.45 and $72.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001528 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003081 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

