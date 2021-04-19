Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.35.

Starbucks stock opened at $118.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average is $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

