Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $118.34 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

