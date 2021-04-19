Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $118.34 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00.
In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
