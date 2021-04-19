Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

