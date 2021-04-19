State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,362 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 135.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Shares of LFUS opened at $274.36 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.03 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $7,163,466. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.