State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Graco by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Graco by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

