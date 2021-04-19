State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 11,292 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 135,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.