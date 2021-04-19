State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $95.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

