State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.