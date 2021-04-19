State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $84.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.