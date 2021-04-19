State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,425 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $88.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

