State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 15,940 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 70,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.52 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.