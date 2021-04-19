Stealth 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,246.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $5,246.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001213 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020240 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,284,442 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

