Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 25,000 shares valued at $1,299,175. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

