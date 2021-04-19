Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $184.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

