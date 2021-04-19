Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $249,000 Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in APi Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APG stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. APi Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
APi Group Profile
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.