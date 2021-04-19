Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $249,000 Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in APi Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. APi Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

