Stephenson National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,129,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50,222 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.41.

