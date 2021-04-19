STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STERIS witnessed solid revenue growth across all three of its reporting segments in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Contributions from the Key Surgical buyout, elevated consumer demand and rebound in procedure volumes, along with strength in segments catering to COVID-19-related products and services, are encouraging. An increase in free cash flow despite increased capital spending instills optimism. An overall strong solvency position is also encouraging. STERIS’ third-quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, STERIS has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, STERIS’ decision to not provide any financial guidance for fiscal 2021 on pandemic-led uncertainties is worrying. Stiff competition, unstable global macroeconomy and customer consolidation are other headwinds.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on STE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.40.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $208.14 on Thursday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $208.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.97.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,520,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,692,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in STERIS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

