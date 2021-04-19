STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STERIS were worth $43,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in STERIS by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,383,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in STERIS by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE stock opened at $208.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

