Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLO. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

