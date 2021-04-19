Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Kainos Group stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $20.02.
About Kainos Group
