Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ChannelAdvisor Call Options (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,831 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,193% compared to the average daily volume of 219 call options.

ECOM traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $24.46. 10,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,903. The company has a market cap of $726.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $70,339.23. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,531,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

