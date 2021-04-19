Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

