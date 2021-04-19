StormX (STMX) Reaches Market Cap of $435.77 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, StormX has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $435.77 million and approximately $42.98 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00642642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.35 or 0.06611652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040480 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.