Strong Price Reaches $184.25 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $25.48 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $184.25 or 0.00329430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00278274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00028950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00718057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,481.87 or 0.99199429 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.15 or 0.00833453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

