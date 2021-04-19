Strong Trading Up 4.7% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and $1.61 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $181.57 or 0.00323133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00277444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.94 or 0.00685062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.50 or 1.00148234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.00870823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

