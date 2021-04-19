Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,715 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,044,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 504,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

