Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.90.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$26.04. 1,810,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,723,854. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.12. The company has a market cap of C$39.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

