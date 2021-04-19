Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.90 target price on the stock.

SGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

Surge Energy stock opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$193.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

