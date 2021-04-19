Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Shares in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

