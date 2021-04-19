Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 5,131 American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. American Customer Satisfaction ETF has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

